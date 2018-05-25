Tayside and Central Scotland

Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Kinross

  • 25 May 2018

A male cyclist has been killed following a collision with a lorry in Kinross.

The incident took place on an unclassified road near the B9097, heading towards Nivingstone Hill at 10:00.

Police Scotland said the man's next of kin have been informed of his death.

The road is currently closed while an investigation is carried out to establish the full set of circumstances surrounding the collision.

