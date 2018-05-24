Woman arrested in 'child abduction bid' investigation
Police investigating an alleged attempted child abduction in Dundee have arrested a 48-year-old woman.
Officers said they were "aware of concerns" within the local community and on social media over the alleged incident in Charleston on Tuesday.
The incident is alleged to have taken place near the junction of Brownhill Street and Buttars Terrace.
The woman has been released without charge and inquiries are continuing into the full set of circumstances.