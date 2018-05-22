Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Image caption The £80.1m V&A Dundee will open in September

Dundee has been named one of the 10 best European destinations to visit this year by publisher Lonely Planet.

The city was praised for its "dynamic creative spirit" in the Lonely Planet Best in Europe 2018.

Other cities on the list include Provence in France, Emilia-Romagna in Italy and Vilnius in Lithuania.

Dundee's £80.1m V&A Museum, the centrepiece of its £1bn waterfront redevelopment, will open to the public in September.

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption The annual Dundee Design Festival takes place in May

The guide praised Dundee for its creative scene, which it said "increasingly attracts some of the UK's most visionary talent" in the wake of its selection by Unesco as the UK's first City of Design in 2014.

Lonely Planet's editorial director Tom Hall, said: "While visitors have always been assured of a friendly welcome, Dundee has often been overlooked by travellers to Scotland, but that should be set to change.

"The opening of V&A Dundee is a really exciting moment that marks the city out as well worth a visit, but throw in nationally important museums and attractions, and its dynamic, creative spirit, and travellers will find a city boasting plenty to discover."

Lonely Planet's Best in Europe 2018:

Emilia-Romagna, Italy Cantabria, Spain Friesland, the Netherlands Kosovo Provence, France Dundee, Scotland Small Cyclades, Greece Vilnius, Lithuania Vipava Valley, Slovenia Tirana, Albania

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the accolade was a "tremendous badge of honour".

He said: "Partnerships between public, private and third sector agencies and joint working in teams combining art, science and balance sheets has been a hallmark of putting Dundee well and truly on the destination map.

"Dundee is determined to succeed and our ambitions for the city and its people are sky-high."

Philip Long, director of V&A Dundee, said: "It's great recognition of what we've known for years: Dundee is a fast-changing, vibrant and exciting city for people to visit.

"Dundee has so much to offer visitors, even before V&A Dundee opens on Saturday 15 September, and the city is at the heart of a very beautiful region."