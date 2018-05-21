Image copyright Google Image caption The factory closed in the early 1990s

Police are appealing for information to trace three teenage boys two weeks after a fire was started deliberately at a derelict building in Dundee.

The incident happened at the former James Keiller site in Mains Loan at about 19:40 on 3 May.

Officers said the boys were aged between 14 and 16, and were all about 5ft 5in tall.

Two of the boys were described as being of slim build and the other was of medium build.

One of the boys wore a black baseball cap, a grey Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.

He was carrying a black rucksack with a stripe on the back and fluorescent yellow gloves.

The second boy wore a grey and black hooded coat and grey jogging bottoms, while the third boy wore dark clothing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Children place themselves at risk if they enter these buildings.

"Each year in the UK, children are injured and require hospital treatment as a result of falls and injury whilst exploring derelict or empty premises."