Image copyright Vic Rodrick Image caption Russell was arrested after his victims spoke about their "nightmares"

A man has been found guilty of raping a nine-year-old girl and sexually abusing her and her sister while babysitting them.

William Russell, 35, had denied carrying out the attacks between April 2003 and 2005.

Russell, from Brightons near Falkirk, will be sentenced next month.

One victim, now 21, told the court she and her 24-year-old sister had initially not told anyone what they had suffered at Russell's hands.

It was only when they spoke about the "nightmares" they were experiencing that they realised they both had similar experiences.

One girl told the jury at the High Court in Livingston: "She was talking to me about the nightmares and I told her that I thought it was a nightmare what happened with William.

"She opened up and told me it had happened to her too. I told her about the night in the toy room and the night in the living room.

"I told my husband the same night. I never went into detail."

Russell denied raping the older sister at her family home in Stirlingshire when she was aged between nine and 10.

He also denied using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards her sister when she was the same age.

The older sister gave evidence that Russell, who moved in with her family for a short time, raped her twice and forced her to perform a sex act on him in the bathroom.

Russell claimed both women were lying and said he had no idea why they made the allegations against him.