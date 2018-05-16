Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Kelly Soutar was followed home from a Forfar nightclub last September

A woman who used her karate skills in self-defence after being assaulted on the way home from a Forfar nightclub has seen her attackers jailed.

Shehab Smekramuddin and Mohammad Islam followed Kelly Soutar, 29, to a park where she used her martial arts ability to punch, headbutt and kick the men.

The pair have been jailed for three years each and face deportation to their native Bangledesh after serving their sentences.

Both say they are political refugees.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the pair stood outside the Royal nightclub in Forfar, staring at Ms Soutar, before the incident on 17 September last year.

CCTV footage showed her walking home, with the men following her about 200 yards behind.

She waited in a built-up area, thinking they had given up, and left before continuing her journey.

'Punched in face'

Islam, 28, then approached Ms Soutar in a car park and Smekramuddin, 59, leapt over a wall and grabbed her.

After the three-day trial Ms Soutar, a brown-belt in karate, said: "The younger one came towards me and I kneed him in the groin. When he came towards me again I punched him in the face.

"At that point the guy who was holding me pushed me to the ground so I was flat on my stomach and the other one had come in and was breathing on my head.

"I lifted my head. I don't which of the two I connected with but I just struggled."

Ms Soutar fled to a friend's house after the attack where she called the police.

Since then she has suffered panic attacks and struggles to go out on her own.

'Raised awareness'

She hopes her story will encourage more woman to take self-defence classes to allow them to stay safe.

Ms Soutar said: "A lot of people have got in touch with me to ask about karate groups and going to do self-defence classes and whether it is worth it.

"It has raised awareness which is the main thing and I definitely think self-defence classes are worth it."

Islam and Smekramuddin both prisoners at HMP Perth, denied a charge of assault with intent to rape.

A jury found both men guilty of assault, with the intent to rape charged deleted.