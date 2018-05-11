Tayside and Central Scotland

Castle Huntly prisoner missing after home leave

  • 11 May 2018
Martin Stewart Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Martin Stewart failed to return after home leave from Castle Huntly

A prisoner has gone missing while on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.

Martin Stewart, 38, has not been seen since Wednesday.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach him and to contact them if they see him.

It is believed he has connections in the Paisley area.

