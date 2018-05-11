A Stirlingshire man who raped three schoolgirls has been jailed for 10 years.

Callum Sneddon, 30, of Stenhousemuir, admitted the three rape charges and two of sexual assault.

The offences took place between 2014 and last year. Police were contacted after a victim told her parents.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Sneddon was also ordered to be monitored in the community for three years after his release from jail.

His victims were aged seven, eight and 14 when Sneddon raped them.