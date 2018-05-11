Tayside and Central Scotland

Police investigate woman's unexplained death in Perthshire

  • 11 May 2018

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman on a road in Perthshire.

The woman's body was discovered on the B8062 Auchterarder to Dunning road on Thursday.

Officers said their inquiries were at an early stage and the road is currently closed.

