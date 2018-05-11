Image copyright Jule Howden Image caption The V&A Dundee's Young People's Collective will co-design the festival

The opening of Dundee's V&A Museum will be marked with a two-day festival in the city celebrating design, music and performance.

The 3D Festival begins in Slessor Gardens on Dundee Waterfront on 14 September, the day before the £80.1m museum opens.

Organisers say the festival's name pays homage to "Dundee, design and the city's spirit of discovery".

Up to 20,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The festival will be co-designed by young people from across Dundee working alongside T in the Park and TRNSMT promoter DF Concerts and Events.

The full line-up will be announced in the summer.

Image copyright Ross Fraser McLean Image caption The £80.1m museum will open on 15 September

Maryam Deeni, a member of V&A Dundee's Young People's Collective, said: "This is an opportunity for us to do something great and we want everyone to feel part of it.

"The opening celebrations will show off the new museum and will be a chance to highlight the great things that have been going on in Dundee for a long time.

"The festival will be a combination of what the city is proud of and the exciting things still to come."

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts and Events, said: "We are honoured to be working with V&A Dundee on what will be a globally significant event.

"We're truly excited about unveiling the line-up and details for the opening weekend.

"This is a very big deal for Scotland and in particular for the regeneration of Dundee, cementing its reputation as a city of design."