In Pictures: Medieval Combat World Championships

  • 10 May 2018

Thousands of spectators are attending the Medieval Combat World Championships at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

Teams will participate in full-contact medieval battles, duelling, team fights and archery during the four-day event on the palace grounds.

It is the first time the championships have been staged in the UK.

