In Pictures: Medieval Combat World Championships
- 10 May 2018
Thousands of spectators are attending the Medieval Combat World Championships at Scone Palace in Perthshire.
Teams will participate in full-contact medieval battles, duelling, team fights and archery during the four-day event on the palace grounds.
It is the first time the championships have been staged in the UK.
