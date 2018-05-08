Image caption Two buzzards have died as a result of being poisoned

Police in Highland Perthshire are appealing for information after three working dogs and two buzzards were deliberately poisoned.

The incidents took place between October 2017 and April this year in and around the Edradynate and Pitnacree Estates area.

The poisons used to kill the dogs and birds are banned in the UK.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the animals' owners were "understandably upset" at the loss of their dogs.

He said: "Once again, we also find ourselves investigating the illegal killing of raptors and this is extremely disappointing.

"We have searched the areas and our investigations to date would suggest that there is not a wider threat to public safety.

"However, all members of the public in the area are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour, especially during the hours of darkness."