Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police described the gnomes as the"usual gardening type". File picture.

An elderly woman has been left "gnome alone" after thieves made off with 37 of the ornaments from her front garden in Angus.

Police said the gnomes, described as "small" and "the usual gardening type", were snatched from her home in Arbroath last month.

They disappeared over the course of a week between 23 and 30 April.

Officers said the owner was left upset by her loss and they urged suspected pranksters to return them.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Although they are of little monetary value, their owner is an elderly lady who is understandably upset at being the victim of this theft.

"If someone has taken them as a prank or because they think it is funny, we can assure them that it is not."