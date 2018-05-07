Image copyright Google Image caption The man was standing outside the Classic Grand when he was attacked

A man needed hospital treatment after he punched and kicked by a gang of youths in Glasgow.

Police said the 30-year-old was standing outside the Classic Grand venue in Jamaica Street at about 00:30 on Friday when trouble broke out.

One member of a group of about 10 youths assaulted him - then others joined in, punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but released after treatment.

Officers are checking CCTV footage to try to indentify those responsible.

Det Sgt Alan Moir said: "Despite it being after midnight, this area is very busy with people on nights out and I am appealing to revellers who were out and about in the city centre, who may have witnessed the disturbance to contact us.

"It appears an exchange of words developed into an attack on a young man. If you have any information, please do contact us."