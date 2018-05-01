Tayside and Central Scotland

'Increasing concern' for missing Dundee woman

  • 1 May 2018
Victoria Ferrier Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Victoria Ferrier was last seen leaving the nightclub on Saturday morning

Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for three days.

Victoria Ferrier, from Dundee, was last seen leaving the Club Tropicana nightclub at about 01:30 on Saturday.

Ms Ferrier is about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long dark hair, which was tied up.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white chiffon blouse with pink and black stripes.

She was also wearing white shorts, high chunky-heeled strap sandal shoes, and a denim jacket with a diamante design on the pocket.

Insp Chris Boath said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Victoria, who has not been seen since she left the nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning."

