Body found in search for missing man

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin MacDonald was reported missing on 23 April

Police searching for a man who went missing in Perth a week ago have discovered a body.

Officers said that the man's body has not yet been formally identified, but the family of Colin MacDonald has been informed.

Police launched a search operation, including air support and dog handlers, after the 48-year-old was reported missing on 23 April.

The man's body was discovered on Saturday at Kinnoull Hill in Perth.