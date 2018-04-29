Man found seriously injured on road
- 29 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was found on an Aberdeenshire road.
Police were called to the A90 at Portlethen just after 11:00 on Sunday.
Officers said investigations were ongoing but they do not believe the man's injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.
He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.