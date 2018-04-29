Man found seriously injured on road

Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man was found on the A90 at Portlethen

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was found on an Aberdeenshire road.

Police were called to the A90 at Portlethen just after 11:00 on Sunday.

Officers said investigations were ongoing but they do not believe the man's injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.

He is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The road was closed while officers dealt with the incident.