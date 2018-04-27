Image caption The plaques were unveiled at Discovery Walk

A second series of plaques celebrating key figures in Dundee's history have been unveiled at the city's waterfront.

The five new Discovery Walk plaques include x-ray pioneer George Pirie and health reformer Thomas MacLagan.

The plaques celebrate people who were either born or spent much of their lives in Dundee and who made a notable or influential contribution to society.

The first set of ten plaques were installed in Discovery Walk, close to the V&A Museum, in April 2016.

Image caption The plaques were designed by Dundee artist Suzanne Scott

Discovery Walk steering group chairwoman Kelly Marr said: "We wanted to invite local schoolchildren to perform today's unveiling because it is Scottish Year of Young People in 2018.

"We hope the inspirational and educational aspects of the project will encourage them to go on to make their own discoveries in the future."

The plaques, which were designed by local artist Suzanne Scott, include a short description of the individual's significance, alongside visual emblems and motifs illustrating their achievements and life.

The ceremony heard speeches from forensic anthropologist Prof Dame Sue Black of Dundee University, and poet and historian Eddie Small.

Prof Black said: "Dundee has always been such a rich bed of innovative and inventive talent that it seems to flow effortlessly like life-blood through its very veins."