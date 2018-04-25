Image caption Muath Momani was placed on the sex offenders register for five years at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who sexually assaulted a teenage shop assistant in Dundee during a visit to the city to see his wife has been fined £1,200.

Muath Momani grabbed the 19-year-old woman's hand and pushed it to his crotch during the incident last June.

Momani, 45, admitted sexually assaulting the woman and uttering sexually inappropriate remarks.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for five years at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith previously told the court that Momani entered the shop at about 13:45 on 4 June last year.

She said the employee followed him to monitor his actions as there had been previous thefts from the rear of the shop.

'Considerable distress'

Ms Smith said that Momani began a discussion with the shop assistant prior to the assault.

The fiscal said: "The complainer was shocked, she pulled her hand away and made her way forward to the front of the shop.

"Police were called and the shop's CCTV showed the incident, albeit the accused had his back to the camera."

Defence advocate Clare Connelly told the court that Momani was visiting his wife, who is a PhD student in Dundee, at the time.

She said Momani is a self-employed dental technician and owns and runs two laboratories in Jordan.

Sheriff Tom Hughes told Momani he would be jailed for 45 days if the fine was not paid within four weeks.

The sheriff said: "You invaded this woman's sexual autonomy and at the very least caused her considerable distress.

"I have considered a prison sentence but because you have not been in trouble before I will step away from that."