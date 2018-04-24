Men who ran 'legal high' shops jailed

Image caption Paul Brocklehurst's shop in Perth was exposed in a BBC documentary

Two men who ran shops as fronts for selling so-called legal highs have each been jailed for four and a half years.

Paul Brocklehurst's offences were committed over two years from July 2013 at his shop in Perth. He had supplied customers as young as 13.

Liston Pacitti's offences were committed in Arbroath and Montrose between July 2013 and December 2014.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told the men they had become "lost to all human decency".

Both men admitted recklessly supplying psychoactive substances to the danger of life and health.

Image caption Liston Pacitti's offences were committed in Arbroath and Montrose

Eight of the men's customers needed hospital treatment after taking the drugs.

Brocklehurst's shop in Perth was exposed by a BBC documentary, The Deadly World of Legal Highs.

The 62-year-old, from Gwynedd in Wales, and Pacitti, 28, from Aberdeen, were sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Brown told the men: "Community leaders and members of the public asked you to stop and protested against the operation of the shops.

"The police warned you about the effects of the substances you were selling.

"The local newspaper ran a series of articles about the misery you were causing.

"The BBC highlighted the problem in a documentary. You thumbed your noses at them all."

Seven of the customers, including a 13-year-old boy, bought the substances from Brocklehurst's shop and the other was from Pacitti's shop.

The court was told that the shops took in as much as £2,500 in sales every day.

Sheriff Brown said: "It is perfectly clear that you were exploiting cynically and with no regard for the effects on your customers or the wider community what you thought was a gap in the law in order to make significant amounts of money.

"But you were wrong."