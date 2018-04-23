Public warned not to approach wanted men
- 23 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have warned the public not to approach two men wanted in connection with "a number of incidents" in Dundee.
Officers said they were "very anxious" to trace Neil Hand, 29, and Sean Cussick, 28.
No details of the incidents have been released by Police Scotland.
Mr Hand is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven, while Mr Cussick is 5ft 8in tall, of muscular build, with short dark hair and a short, dark beard.