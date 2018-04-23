Public warned not to approach wanted men

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have warned the public not to approach two men wanted in connection with "a number of incidents" in Dundee.

Officers said they were "very anxious" to trace Neil Hand, 29, and Sean Cussick, 28.

No details of the incidents have been released by Police Scotland.

Mr Hand is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair and clean shaven, while Mr Cussick is 5ft 8in tall, of muscular build, with short dark hair and a short, dark beard.