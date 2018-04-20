Image copyright Google

A health care facility for elderly residents in Dundee has reopened to new admissions following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

No new patients were accepted for the past week at the Bluebell Intermediate Care Unit on Clovis Duveau Drive, part of the Riverside View complex.

NHS Tayside described that decision as a "precautionary measure".

It said that all appropriate infection control and prevention measures have been put in place.