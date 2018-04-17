Tayside and Central Scotland

Emergency response over concern for woman seen near River Tay

  • 17 April 2018
Perth incident Image copyright Stuart Cowper

Police closed a road in Perth city centre on Monday night after reports of a woman seen close to the River Tay.

Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue's water rescue unit, were called to Tay Street at about 22:00.

The operation focused on an area underneath the Perth Bridge on the side of the North Inch.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman was later traced and returned home.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites