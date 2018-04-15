Image copyright Google

A health care facility for elderly residents in Dundee has been closed to new admissions because of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

No new patients are being accepted at the Bluebell Intermediate Care Unit on Clovis Duveau Drive, part of the Riverside View complex.

NHS Tayside described the decision as a "precautionary measure".

It said that all appropriate infection control and prevention measures have been put in place.