Dundee care unit hit by sickness outbreak
- 15 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A health care facility for elderly residents in Dundee has been closed to new admissions because of an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.
No new patients are being accepted at the Bluebell Intermediate Care Unit on Clovis Duveau Drive, part of the Riverside View complex.
NHS Tayside described the decision as a "precautionary measure".
It said that all appropriate infection control and prevention measures have been put in place.