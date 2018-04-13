Tayside and Central Scotland

Man in court on Dundee murder charge

  • 13 April 2018
Nursery Road crime scene

A 45-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in a block of flats in Broughty Ferry last October.

David Reid is alleged to have repeatedly struck Mark Johnston, 53, with a knife in the town's Nursery Road.

Mr Reid made no plea or declaration during an appearance in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He was remanded in custody and the case was continued for further examination.

