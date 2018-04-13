Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have issued images of a man they wish to trace five months after a minibus was deliberately set on fire in Dundee.

The vehicle was targeted in Meadowside Lane, near Reform Street in the city centre, at about 10:00 on Saturday 25 November.

Officers said the man pictured may be able to help with their inquiries.

He was described as aged between 35 and 45, and wore a black jacket, dark denim jeans and black trainers.