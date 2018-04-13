CCTV appeal after minibus set on fire in Dundee
- 13 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have issued images of a man they wish to trace five months after a minibus was deliberately set on fire in Dundee.
The vehicle was targeted in Meadowside Lane, near Reform Street in the city centre, at about 10:00 on Saturday 25 November.
Officers said the man pictured may be able to help with their inquiries.
He was described as aged between 35 and 45, and wore a black jacket, dark denim jeans and black trainers.