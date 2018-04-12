Trucker fined for causing motorway closure

A trucker who caused the closure of the M9 after a portable cabin he was transporting became trapped under a bridge has been fined £400.

A court heard Marcin Jaslikowski phoned police after hearing the cabin scraping the underside of the bridge near Polmont, Stirlingshire.

Officers later freed the vehicle by deflating its tyres.

Jaslikowski, 30, of Inverness, admitted driving the Scania vehicle carelessly on 2 June last year.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that damage to the bridge was "purely cosmetic".

Prosecutor Ruaridh Ferguson said: "The public was inconvenienced as the motorway had to be closed."

John Mulholland, defending, said: "It was a simple miscalculation. He wasn't party to the loading of the trailer."

Sheriff Linda Smith also imposed five penalty points on Jaslikowski's driving licence.