Woman sexually assaulted in Dundee street attack
- 12 April 2018
Police have appealed for information after a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Dundee's west end.
The woman was walking along Blackness Road, adjacent to Rosefield Street, at about 21:30 on 2 April when she was approached by a man.
Officers said the man then sexually assaulted the woman, leaving her "shocked."
The suspect was described as being in his mid-20s, with short blonde hair, and wearing a grey hooded top.