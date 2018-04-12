Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was assaulted on Blackness Road, adjacent to Rosefield Street

Police have appealed for information after a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Dundee's west end.

The woman was walking along Blackness Road, adjacent to Rosefield Street, at about 21:30 on 2 April when she was approached by a man.

Officers said the man then sexually assaulted the woman, leaving her "shocked."

The suspect was described as being in his mid-20s, with short blonde hair, and wearing a grey hooded top.