Man's body found after caravan fire

A man's body has been found after a fire at a caravan in Angus.

Firefighters were called to Woodley Caravan Park in Arbroath at about 21:50 on Tuesday night after the caravan was reported alight.

The fire was quickly extinguished but a man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police said a joint investigation with the fire service would now take place to establish the cause of the blaze.