Image caption The attack happened at an address in Morgan Street

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in Dundee.

Craig Lettice is alleged to have attacked the woman at a house in Morgan Street during the early hours of Saturday, 24 March.

Prosecutors say he presented a knife at the woman, threatening to stab her, before raping her.

Lettice, 35, made no plea to the charge during a private appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff George Way continued the case for further examination.

Lettice will be remanded in custody meantime and is expected back in court next week.