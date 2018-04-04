Image caption Police were in attendance at the Tesco call centre

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a package found at a call centre in Dundee.

Police and army explosive disposal teams were in attendance at the Tesco call centre on Baird Avenue after the package was found.

Staff were evacuated from the building while teams investigated the package.

Police confirmed that the controlled explosion was carried out shortly after 16:00.

A statement from the police said: "Police Scotland can confirm that shortly after 4pm, a controlled explosion was carried out by EOD on a package found at a call centre in Baird Avenue, Dundee."

"We would like to thank the public for their patience."