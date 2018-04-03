Image copyright Kingdom News Agency/Getty Image caption Hutton had already served a sentence for selling a stolen handbag on the social media site

A thief who tried to sell stolen goods on Facebook, only to be caught by a victim on a page they were both members of, has been jailed.

Steven Hutton was given a 19-month sentence after trying to sell items he had stolen from cars parked in the Menzieshill area.

Hutton had already served a sentence for selling a stolen handbag on the social media site.

His lawyer said that he was "almost shouting out to be arrested".

One victim saw his garden strimmer being sold by Hutton on the "Facebay Dundee" page and sent Hutton a message to arrange for it to be picked up.

'Bizarre nature'

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court that he was then reported to the police who raided his home and found most of the stolen goods.

She said: "Police received information he was selling stolen property.

"When he was detained he told police he had done it because he needed the money."

Hutton, 37, pleaded guilty on indictment to four charges of theft committed on 6, 7 and 8 April last year.

He further admitted charges of breaching bail and theft.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said: "He quite openly advertised the property taken on social media. It was almost as if he was shouting out to be arrested.

"There's a slightly bizarre nature to the circumstances.

"He has a formidable, lengthy and persistent record of previous offending."