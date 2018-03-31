Image copyright Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Image caption Prince William during a previous visit to the museum

The Duke of Cambridge has backed a campaign to secure the future of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum at Stirling Castle.

The Thin Red Line Appeal is seeking to raise £200,000.

Prince William is supporting the fundraising drive in his role as The Earl of Strathearn.

In a letter he wrote: "We need to ensure that future generations will discover for themselves what we owe to The Argylls' Memory."

Proud history

The name of the appeal is a nod to to the regiment's most celebrated feat of valour when it defied a Russian cavalry charge at the Battle of Balaklava in 1854.

Volunteers throughout the regimental heartland, from Argyll and Bute to Perth and Kinross, are organising sponsored events and fundraising activities.

The money will help complete a ground-breaking £4m project which honours the achievements and sacrifices of The Argylls in war and peace.

The museum, which has benefitted from the Heritage Lottery Fund, currently attracts 215,000 visitors a year.

In his appeal letter Prince William wrote: "The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum needs your help.

"This project has already received substantial donations and pledges but we still need to raise more.

"This ambitious project will ensure that this great historical legacy will survive, engaging and educating the visitors of tomorrow."

'Keep memory alive'

Supporters of the project include former Colour Sergeant Adam McKenzie, 90, who joined the regiment in 1945 and served for 35 years.

He said: "Without The Argylls' Museum the history will be lost as The Argylls no longer exist as a regiment in their own right.

"We have to keep the memory alive of what The Argylls have contributed to history."

Construction work on the project is due to begin in the summer.

It is hoped the redevelopment will attract an extra 28,000 visitors a year to the museum.