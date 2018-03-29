Britain's oldest men mark 110th birthday

Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption Alfred Smith spent much of his life in farming

Britain's two oldest men, born on the same day, have been celebrating their 110th birthdays.

Alfred Smith, from Perthshire, and Robert Weighton, from Hull, were born on 29 March 1908.

Robert, who now lives in Alton in Hampshire, said he was just "one of the lucky ones" to live so long.

Alfred, who continued to work on his farm at Kinfauns near Perth into his 80s, said he benefited from having a job he enjoyed.

The men have never met but exchanged birthday cards in recent years.

Image copyright PA Image caption Robert Weighton said living so long was largely a matter of luck

It is not known which of the men was born first.

They have now lived through two world wars and 29 general elections.

Both have also spent a period of time in Canada.

Alfred was born in Invergowrie, the fifth of six sons in his family.

Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people taking themselves too seriously Robert Weighton

Before he was 20, he emigrated to Canada but returned to Scotland five years later.

With his wife Isobel, he farmed at Kinfauns, and they had two children.

Although Alfred retired at the age of 70, he continued to help on the farm well into his 80s.

Asked about his long life, Alfred said: "Porridge is helpful and having a job you enjoy.

"I like to think I've lived a decent life. I do ask myself - why me? Why have I lived so long when others haven't?"

Image copyright PA Image caption Robert was born in Hull and was one of seven children

Robert was born in Hull.

He worked as an engineering, spending time in Taiwan, Japan and Canada. He now lives in a flat in a care complex at Alton.

"I have not lived my life avoiding being run over by buses or getting cancer or anything else," he said. "I've done nothing to deserve or achieve this age. I'm just one of the lucky ones."

Robert, one of a family of seven, had three children, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

He said money has never been important to him, adding: "I think laughter is extremely important.

"Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people taking themselves too seriously."