Image caption Muath Momani was placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man sexually assaulted a teenage shop assistant in Dundee during a visit to the city to see his wife, a court was told.

Muath Momani grabbed the 19-year-old woman's hand and pushed it to his crotch during the incident last June.

Momani, 45, admitted sexually assaulting the woman and uttering sexually inappropriate remarks.

He was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing on 25 April.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith told Dundee Sheriff Court that Momani entered the shop at about 13:45 on 4 June last year and went to the rear of the shop.

She said the employee followed him to monitor his actions as there had been previous thefts from that area of the shop.

Ms Smith said that Momani began a discussion with the shop assistant prior to the assault.

The fiscal said: "The complainer was shocked, she pulled her hand away and made her way forward to the front of the shop.

"Police were called and the shop's CCTV showed the incident, albeit the accused had his back to the camera."

Defence advocate Clare Connelly told the court that Momani was visiting his wife, who is a PhD student in Dundee, at the time.

She said Momani is a self-employed dental technician and owns and runs two laboratories in Jordan.