Image copyright Google Image caption The woman reported the assault in Morgan Street

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in a house in Dundee.

Police Scotland said it happened in the early hours of Saturday in Morgan Street.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area between 02:00 and 04:00.

They particularly want to talk to a man in his 30s who may have driven or been in a small dark-coloured car.

Police are mounting high visibility patrols in the area.

Det Insp Ray Birnie said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and I would like to appeal to the public to come forward if they have information that which may assist us.

"We are particularly keen to trace and speak to a man who has been described as white, aged 30-40, around 5ft 11in, thin build with light brown hair and stubble and who spoke with a Scottish accent.

"He would have been wearing a dark blue jacket, dark "hoodie" and light coloured jogging bottoms."

He added: "The female victim was not physically injured, however she has obviously been left very upset and distressed by the incident.

"Specialist officers are currently providing support to her.

"There has been an ongoing police activity at the address and there will be additional high visibility patrols in the area for the time being."