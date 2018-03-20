Image copyright Falkirk Council

The A801 Avon Gorge road will close for five weeks of emergency repairs after "real concerns" over the appearance of significant cracks on the carriageway.

A Falkirk Council roads team found slippage on the adjacent embankment and soft verge causing a potential danger to road users.

An eight-mile signposted diversion will be in place after the road is closed from 06:00 on Wednesday.

The verge will be strengthened to "stabilise any further movement".

Falkirk Council's environment spokesman Paul Garner said: "We do not have any option but to carry out these repairs as a matter of urgency.

"Technical staff have real concerns given the appearance of these cracks and the safety of road users is our top priority here."

Mr Garner said the cracks in the road appeared on Monday.

He said: "We hope road users understand our reasons for taking this decision and the obvious disruption it will cause, however we cannot take any chances with public safety."