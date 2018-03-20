Image caption The area was sealed off by police during the incident

A man stockpiled chemicals and bomb-making instructions before threatening to blow up staff at businesses he was in dispute with, a court heard.

Patrick McCabe sparked an evacuation and forced the bomb squad to carry out a series of controlled explosions at his flat in Dundee.

The 65-year-old admitted a charge of threatening and abusive behaviour at a flat in the city's Fairbairn Street.

McCabe will be sentenced on 10 April and was remanded in custody.

Bomb threat

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that McCabe called Dundee's police control room at about 23:00 on 5 December last year and told a call handler he had bought electrical components, a digital soldering iron and a book on improvised explosives, ammunition and guns.

He said he was in a dispute with a bank and a telecommunications company and that police had not taken his complaints about them seriously.

As a result, he planned to find out where staff at the two institutions parked their cars before planting bombs underneath their vehicles.

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson told the court that officers attended McCabe's flat and found chemicals stored in his freezer.

Scientists who later analysed them said they could have been used to create a bomb if further chemicals had been added to them.

Controlled explosions

Miss Robertson said that McCabe stated on the phone that he had made bombs and was going to shoot people.

The fiscal said: "He claimed he was ex 22nd Special Air Service.

"When police attended he stated he had purchased a book on how to make bombs and bought equipment to make explosives."

Following McCabe's arrest, other residents in the block were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

Miss Robertson said: "A number of chemical mixtures were found in his freezer and gave cause for concern as they were thought to be precursor elements for an explosive mixture.

"A number of controlled explosions took place."

Sheriff Alastair Brown said: "From his point of view I'm not sure custody is the right place for him.

"From the public's point of view, I can't think of anywhere else."