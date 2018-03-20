Image caption The road was closed for about 10 hours while police conducted an investigation

Two men who died when a car came off a motorway and ended up in a field have been named by police.

Christopher Brown, 34, from Bathgate and John Turner, 56, from Armadale were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Plean.

They were travelling in a Toyota Hilux when it left the road at about 06:50 on Saturday.

A third man from the vehicle was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt David Marr said: "My sympathies go out to the families and friends of Christopher and John and specially-trained officers continue to provide them with support at this difficult time."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw the car travelling eastbound on the M9 prior to the incident or anyone who saw it leave the road around a mile east of the Bannockburn Interchange to come forward.