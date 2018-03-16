Tayside and Central Scotland

Pensioner dies following Angus road collision

  • 16 March 2018

An 82-year-old man has died four days after he was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Angus.

The crash happened on the A94 near Glamis on Monday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man's identity was not being released at the request of his family.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites