A former Dundee SNP councillor has been found guilty of sending his secret lover racist text messages in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks.

Craig Melville sent the messages to Nadia El-Nakla, a case worker for health minister Shona Robison, on the night of the 2015 Bataclan attacks.

They were later found by Ms El-Nakla's husband, who had searched her phone after discovering the affair.

Melville was fined £1,000 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He resigned as a councillor and aide to SNP MP Stewart Hosie, and was suspended by the party, when the allegations came to light.

Ms El-Nakla told a trial that she started working at the party's Dundee offices in January 2014.

Ms El Nakla and Melville, who was engaged at that point, started an "on-off, intimate" relationship about three months later.

Drunken phone call

She told the trial that she received a drunken phone call from Melville followed by a series of texts hours after the Bataclan attacks.

She described the messages, which contained threatening, abusive and derogatory remarks regarding Muslims.

The court heard that her now-estranged husband Fariad Umar had taken Ms El Nakla's phone and downloaded 14,000 pages of information from it, including deleted text messages.

The messages were given to police by Mr Umar, who told the court: "Initially I was only thinking about the affair.

"But later I thought that someone in his elected position shouldn't have these views so I sent them to MSPs and his bosses."

Melville, 37, of Dundee, had denied a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act, which was alleged to have been aggravated by religious prejudice.

He was found guilty by Sheriff Scott Pattison following a trial.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said: "This case has effectively blown everything in his life out of the water.

"He grew up around politics and was enjoying a career in politics. That is gone.

"He has moved from Dundee and is now working as a personal trainer."