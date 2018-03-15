Image copyright SNS Image caption Stephen Thompson resigned as Dundee United chairman earlier this year

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of assaulting former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson following a Dundee derby match.

Christopher Brash had been accused of pushing Mr Thompson to the ground in a hospitality area at Dens Park last August.

Prosecutors said there was not enough evidence to proceed against the 24-year-old, who had denied the charge.

Mr Brash's trial had been due to begin at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mr Thompson resigned as chairman of Dundee United earlier this year, with Mike Martin replacing him at the helm of the Championship club.