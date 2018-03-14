Man to stand trial on Alyth murder charge

Image caption John Donachy's body was discovered at a house in Hazel Court

A 35-year-old man will stand trial accused of murdering of a man in Perthshire.

Murray Fotheringham is alleged to have killed John Donachy, 26, by punching him on the head and body and then stabbing him with a knife.

Mr Donachy's body was discovered at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, at about 22:00 on 3 March.

Mr Fotheringham, from Alyth, made a second appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration and was fully committed for trial.