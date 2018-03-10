A 17-year-old woman arrested in connection with an incident in a police vehicle in Perth has been released from custody.

Police said their investigation was continuing.

Stuart Lymer, 45, from Uttoxeter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

He was charged with having a knife in a public place and was remanded in custody.

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).