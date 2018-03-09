Auction house saleroom destroyed in blaze

Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption Firefighters spent more than five hours tackling the blaze

An auction house saleroom in Perth and Kinross has been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Firefighters spent more than five hours tackling the blaze at Iain M Smith Auctioneers at Perth Aerodrome, Scone, after being alerted at 00:20.

There were no casualties in the incident and fire crews remain at the scene dampening down.

The auctioneers had been set for a sale featuring more than 600 lots including artworks, furniture and jewellery.

In statement posted on social media, Mr Smith said: "I'm sorry to have to tell you that we have had a fire destroy the saleroom completely so there will not be an auction tomorrow or in the next two weeks.

"Please bear with us as it will take us a while to sort everything out."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Operations control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines to the unit at Perth Aerodrome, Scone, where firefighters extinguished the fire."