Image caption Victor Bawol was placed on the sex offenders register for life at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who sexually abused three children at locations in Dundee, Angus and the Highlands has been jailed for four years.

Victor Bawol, 76, of Dundee, admitted targeting the children between September 1970 and April 2005.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that he began abusing the two girls and a boy when they were five-years-old.

The court heard that Bawol was brought to justice after one of his victims overdosed on painkillers.

Prosecution lawyer Lisa Gillespie said: "He told his girlfriend that he had done this because the accused had sexually abused him.

"His girlfriend contacted his mother and told her what the complainer had said."

Ms Gillespie told the court that Bawol told police that the witnesses "were making it all up."

Sustained abuse

The court heard that Bawol started abusing his first victim between September 1970 and September 1979.

Bawol then started assaulting his second victim in February 1992 at a location in Angus and later at a property in Dundee.

This offending continued until February 1999.

The third victim, a boy, was first assaulted at an address in Dundee in 1996.

The boy was the son of Bawol's first victim and he was abused for another nine years.

The court heard that some of the assaults took place at a campsite in Inverness-shire.

Defence advocate Jonathan Crowe told the court that his client was in poor health and suffered from a lung disease.

Mr Crowe said: "His position is, if he could turn back time he would, because he now appreciates the damage he has inflicted.

"Mr Bawol is horrified by the horror and devastation that he has inflicted."

Lord Ericht placed Bawol on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge told him: "You have pled guilty to a sustained course of sexual abuse.

"Be under no illusion what you did was very wrong."