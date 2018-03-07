Image copyright PPA

Two men have appeared in court accused of carrying out an armed raid at the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

Richard Fleming, 42, and Liam Richardson, 29, are alleged to have stolen watches worth more than £500,000 from a jewellery store in the hotel.

Prosecutors allege that the two men, along with another man, carried out the robbery at the boutique last June.

Both men pled not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Glasgow and will stand trial later this year.

It is alleged that all three men, who were masked and in possession of hammers, a machete and a self-loading pistol, smashed display cabinets and took the watches.

They are also alleged to have threatened staff at the hotel with the weapons.

Prosecutors claim that the raiders made their getaway in a stolen Audi A4 before abandoning it at Gleneagles railway station and spraying it with bleach.

They then allegedly drove to Glasgow in a stolen Range Rover Evoque and set fire to it at St Peter's Cemetery on London Road.

Guilty pleas refused

Mr Fleming is also accused of, while acting with another, breaking into two houses in St Andrews and stealing a Louis Vuitton scarf and box, a Hermes scarf, sunglasses, jewellery and Louis Vuitton bags a money and a driving licence.

He offered to plead guilty to those charges, but the pleas were not accepted by prosecutors.

Kirsty Fleming, 44, from Glasgow, denies resetting a Louis Vuitton bag and a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Janette McGregor, 63, from Glasgow, denies resetting a Louis Vuitton scarf and box.

Richard Fleming, Ms McGregor and Sinitta Senior, 29, from London, are accused of concealing, transferring and removing £11,710 of criminal property from England to Scotland.

Mr Fleming and Ms McGregor pleaded not guilty, while Ms Senior has not yet entered a plea.

Lord Mulholland ordered a further hearing later in March.