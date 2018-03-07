Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The suspect was described as about 6ft tall

Police have released a CCTV image of a suspect four months after a man was seriously assaulted in a "violent and unprovoked attack" in Falkirk.

A 27-year-old man was punched to the face, sustaining serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The incident happened at about 12.15 on 3 December in Princes Street, near to the junction with Park Street.

The suspect was described as about 20-years-old and 6ft tall.

He was wearing a grey Fred Perry top with a blue and red trim, and had dark hair which was shaved at the sides and longer on top.

Det Con Carolyn Alexander said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack and we are keen to trace the man pictured.

"I would ask anyone who recognises him and can help us trace is current whereabouts to get in touch.

"Equally if the man pictured sees this appeal we would urge him to contact officers as soon as possible."