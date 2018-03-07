Image copyright Omega Auctions Image caption The photos capture the band on stage in Dundee in 1964

Rare photographs of The Beatles' final appearance at Dundee's Caird Hall will go under the hammer later this month.

The 33 photographs and negatives capture the mayhem around the Fab Four's show on 24 October, 1964.

They will be auctioned along with a cine film of the group during their stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in St Fillans on the banks of Loch Earn.

The set of photos, which are being sold with full copyright, is expected to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000.

Image copyright Omega Auctions Image caption The photos also show Beatlemania in full swing at the Caird Hall show

The images show the group being interviewed before the concert, as well as shots from during the sell-out show and photos of screaming fans waiting for The Beatles to arrive.

The photographs were taken by Dundee-based professional photographer Winnie Forbes-Cochrane.

The black-and-white cine film, which was also taken during the band's 1964 tour, is expected to fetch £4,000.

The lots are part of a specialist Beatles auction being held by Omega Auctions in Merseyside on 24 March.