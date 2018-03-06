Image caption John Donachy's body was discovered at a property in Hazel Court

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering of a man in Perthshire at the weekend.

Murray Fotheringham is alleged to have killed John Donachy, 26, by punching him on the head and body and then stabbing him with a knife.

Mr Donachy's body was discovered at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, at about 22:00 on Saturday.

Mr Fotheringham, from Alyth, made a brief appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination.

He made no motion for bail and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Gillian Wade.